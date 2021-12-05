Col David Miller, 377 ABW Commander, gives a brief message about memorial day at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., 12 May, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 17:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794742
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338578
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day PSA, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
