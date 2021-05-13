Stars of U.S. Space Command: Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson is an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting. He transitioned from Special Forces to Space Operations in 2018, and was recently selected to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Security Studies Program. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM.



(Video by Lewis Carlyle, USSPACECOM Public Affairs Office)