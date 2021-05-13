Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stars of U.S. Space Command: Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Lewis Carlyle 

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson is an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting. He transitioned from Special Forces to Space Operations in 2018, and was recently selected to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Security Studies Program. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM.

    (Video by Lewis Carlyle, USSPACECOM Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794736
    VIRIN: 210513-A-CM249-002
    Filename: DOD_108338524
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    Space Operations
    Special Forces
    US Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    Pete Atkinson
    Stars of the Command

