Stars of U.S. Space Command: Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pete Atkinson is an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting. He transitioned from Special Forces to Space Operations in 2018, and was recently selected to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Security Studies Program. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM.
(Video by Lewis Carlyle, USSPACECOM Public Affairs Office)
|05.13.2021
|05.13.2021 16:57
|Video Productions
|794736
|210513-A-CM249-002
|DOD_108338524
|00:02:38
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
|0
