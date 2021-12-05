Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3 Sentry maintenance b-roll and interviews

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michael Risinger 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit from Kadena Air Base, Japan, perform maintenance on an E-3 Sentry on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 12, 2021, in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). The E-3's role is as an airborne warning and control system and is therefore commonly referred to as an AWACS. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Risinger)

    Interview:
    Senior Airman Markayla Powers
    961st AMU

    1st Lt. Vic Garau
    961st AMU

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Alaska
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    JBER
    NorthernEdge
    961st AMU

