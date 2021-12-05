E-3 Sentry maintenance b-roll and interviews

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit from Kadena Air Base, Japan, perform maintenance on an E-3 Sentry on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 12, 2021, in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). The E-3’s role is as an airborne warning and control system and is therefore commonly referred to as an AWACS. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Risinger)
Senior Airman Markayla Powers
1st Lt. Vic Garau
05.12.2021
05.13.2021
