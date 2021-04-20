Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars of U.S. Space Command: Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Navy Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa, U.S. Space Command's Sailor of the Year, teaches his children the same way he teaches his Sailors: with patience and understanding. He says that without his family and military family, he wouldn't be who he is today. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM. (Department of Defense Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794727
    VIRIN: 210420-F-SO188-0001
    Filename: DOD_108338362
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars of U.S. Space Command: Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    United States Space Command
    Stars of the Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT