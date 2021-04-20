Stars of U.S. Space Command: Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa

U.S. Navy Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa, U.S. Space Command's Sailor of the Year, teaches his children the same way he teaches his Sailors: with patience and understanding. He says that without his family and military family, he wouldn't be who he is today. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM. (Department of Defense Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)
