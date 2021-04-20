Stars of U.S. Space Command: Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Yeoman 1st Class Miguel Handa, U.S. Space Command's Sailor of the Year, teaches his children the same way he teaches his Sailors: with patience and understanding. He says that without his family and military family, he wouldn't be who he is today. Join us in saluting this Star of USSPACECOM. (Department of Defense Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)