Soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) conduct Army Combat Fitness Test physical readiness training with Yakima County first responders and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington, May 13, 2021. Soldiers from 62nd MDE BDE are deployed to the Yakima CVC in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794721
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-SN541-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338281
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct ACFT events with Civilian Partners at Yakima CVC, by PFC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
