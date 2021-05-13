Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct ACFT events with Civilian Partners at Yakima CVC

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Pfc. Justin Leva 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) conduct Army Combat Fitness Test physical readiness training with Yakima County first responders and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington, May 13, 2021. Soldiers from 62nd MDE BDE are deployed to the Yakima CVC in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    ARNORTH
    Yakima
    COVID-19

