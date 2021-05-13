Soldiers conduct ACFT events with Civilian Partners at Yakima CVC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) conduct Army Combat Fitness Test physical readiness training with Yakima County first responders and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington, May 13, 2021. Soldiers from 62nd MDE BDE are deployed to the Yakima CVC in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)