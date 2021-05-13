Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Jackson Family meet with U.S. Air Force Airmen in Gary, Indiana

    GARY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Andrew Wash 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Two members of the Jackson family, Marlon and Tito, met at their family home near the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana to unveil a historical landmark sign of their home and meet with Department of Defense representatives, May 13, 2021. The two Jackson brothers met with State representatives, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives, U.S. Air Force Airmen and gave a public service announcement with Kevin M. Sligh Sr., acting regional administrator, FEMA Region V, to encourage local community members to come out to the Gary CVC and receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GARY, IN, US 

    This work, Members of Jackson Family meet with U.S. Air Force Airmen in Gary, Indiana, by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    INDIANA
    COVID19
    FederalVaccineResponse

