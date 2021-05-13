Members of Jackson Family meet with U.S. Air Force Airmen in Gary, Indiana

Two members of the Jackson family, Marlon and Tito, met at their family home near the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana to unveil a historical landmark sign of their home and meet with Department of Defense representatives, May 13, 2021. The two Jackson brothers met with State representatives, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives, U.S. Air Force Airmen and gave a public service announcement with Kevin M. Sligh Sr., acting regional administrator, FEMA Region V, to encourage local community members to come out to the Gary CVC and receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794709
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-WH878-804
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108338012
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|GARY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
