Members of Jackson Family meet with U.S. Air Force Airmen in Gary, Indiana

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794709" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two members of the Jackson family, Marlon and Tito, met at their family home near the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana to unveil a historical landmark sign of their home and meet with Department of Defense representatives, May 13, 2021. The two Jackson brothers met with State representatives, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives, U.S. Air Force Airmen and gave a public service announcement with Kevin M. Sligh Sr., acting regional administrator, FEMA Region V, to encourage local community members to come out to the Gary CVC and receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)