    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    When Eagles meet Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle jets from the 173rd Fighter Wing fly ‘Red Air’ support for 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A LightningII jets May 3-14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The F-15s act as enemy aircraft to help complete training requirements for F-35 pilots in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794693
    VIRIN: 210513-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108337904
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Eagles meet Lightning, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    f15
    f35
    Red Air
    F-35A Lightning II
    F-15C Eagle

