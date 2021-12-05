U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle jets from the 173rd Fighter Wing fly ‘Red Air’ support for 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A LightningII jets May 3-14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The F-15s act as enemy aircraft to help complete training requirements for F-35 pilots in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794693
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108337904
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, When Eagles meet Lightning, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS
