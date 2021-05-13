Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cows and Camo

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Mark Kassube, 219th RED HORSE squadron cantonment superintendent discusses balancing life as a Montana Air National guardsman and a cattle rancher.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794688
    VIRIN: 210513-F-YH491-452
    Filename: DOD_108337896
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Hometown: STANFORD, MT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Montana Air National Guard

    guardsmen
    Montana Air National Guard
    cattle
    ranch
    rancher
    219th RED HORSE

