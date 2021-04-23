Congratulations to the newest and sharpest Sailors in the U.S. Navy who graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794675
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-PL946-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108337758
|Length:
|00:24:17
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation April 23, 2021, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
