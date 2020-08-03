SSgt Jason Grabiec CAPSTONE Project

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Armstrong, the command chief of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, reminiscences about his military career during his final drill weekend in Peoria, Ill., Feb. 8, 2020. Armstrong served as the enlisted force’s advocate to the wing commander from 2014 to 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jay Grabiec)
|03.08.2020
|05.13.2021 11:29
|Package
|794657
|200308-Z-TJ041-1001
|DOD_108337555
|00:03:25
|IL, US
|0
|0
