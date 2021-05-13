Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFDP-1:What We Do

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella Jr., the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations for the Air Force, talks about airpower, a fundamental topic within Air Force Doctrine Publication 1: The Air Force. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2581653/air-force-rewrites-basic-doctrine-focuses-on-mission-command-airpower-evolution/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794648
    VIRIN: 210513-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108337457
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    doctrine
    Air Force
    Air University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT