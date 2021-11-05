Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MI Brigade HHC COC Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    207th MI Brigade HHC advances in a change of command ceremony honoring the transit of U.S. Army Colonel Bryan Love as they welcome in U.S. Army Colonel Mark Denton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 12:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794621
    VIRIN: 210511-A-DR527-103
    Filename: DOD_108337274
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MI Brigade HHC COC Ceremony, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Leadership
    #Allegiance
    #Strengthen
    #Reinforce
    #CoCCeremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT