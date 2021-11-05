207th MI Brigade HHC advances in a change of command ceremony honoring the transit of U.S. Army Colonel Bryan Love as they welcome in U.S. Army Colonel Mark Denton.
05.11.2021
05.13.2021
|Package
|794619
|210511-A-DR527-101
|DOD_108337269
|00:00:28
|IT
|1
|1
This work, 207th MI Brigade COC Ceremony Instagram, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
