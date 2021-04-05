Video depicting the events of the 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition with commentary from Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 21:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794578
|VIRIN:
|210509-Z-AM416-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108336681
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition, by CPL Mikailla Brownfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT