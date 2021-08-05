Expeditionary Medical Support: Northern Edge 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 673d Medical Group assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, participate in Expeditionary Medical Support training, May 2-8, at JBER, during exercise Northern Edge 2021. The purpose of this training exercise is to provide practical experience with expeditionary healthcare in austere environments. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.