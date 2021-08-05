U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 673d Medical Group assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, participate in Expeditionary Medical Support training, May 2-8, at JBER, during exercise Northern Edge 2021. The purpose of this training exercise is to provide practical experience with expeditionary healthcare in austere environments. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794574
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-DU873-389
|Filename:
|DOD_108336605
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Expeditionary Medical Support: Northern Edge 2021, by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT