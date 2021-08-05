Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Medical Support: Northern Edge 2021

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 673d Medical Group assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, participate in Expeditionary Medical Support training, May 2-8, at JBER, during exercise Northern Edge 2021. The purpose of this training exercise is to provide practical experience with expeditionary healthcare in austere environments. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794574
    VIRIN: 210508-F-DU873-389
    Filename: DOD_108336605
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Medical Support: Northern Edge 2021, by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    EMEDS
    JBER
    673d MDG
    NorthernEdge

