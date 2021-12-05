Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., director for Navy Strategic Systems Programs; Air Force Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command; Andrew Walter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters; and Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 19:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|794561
|Filename:
|DOD_108336313
|Length:
|01:32:03
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senate Committee Reviews Nuclear Forces for FY22 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT