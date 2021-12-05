Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Reviews Nuclear Forces for FY22 Budget

    05.12.2021

    Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., director for Navy Strategic Systems Programs; Air Force Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command; Andrew Walter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters; and Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.

