Senate Committee Reviews Nuclear Forces for FY22 Budget

Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., director for Navy Strategic Systems Programs; Air Force Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command; Andrew Walter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters; and Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.

