Joint Forces Conduct Northern Edge 2021 Airborne Drop during JFEO

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, departs JBER and executes an airborne drop over Allen Army Air Field with Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, as part of joint forcible entry operation (JFEO) exercise May 11, 2021 during Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). The JFEO exercise involved more than 400 U.S. Army paratroopers, and other military members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, and more than a dozen aircraft assigned to squadrons throughout the United States including CH-47s, and U.S. Air Force HC-130 Hercules , MC-130J Commando IIs, and C-17 Globemaster IIIs. Realistic warfighting training, like JFEO, conducted during Northern Edge 2021, provided a venue for the joint force to develop and improve interoperability, and enhance combat readiness. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in NE21 hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the JPARC, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)