Video of Sentry Savannah 21-1 exercise

U.S. Air Force fighter jets from units across the nation participate in Sentry Savannah 21-1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, April 12-22, 2021. The exercise, hosted by the Georgia National Guard, involved more than 10 units and over 60 aircraft participating in the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise showcasing the nation's combat aircraft readiness providing airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons, Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood, Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice, Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares, Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale, Senior Airman Michael Mathews)