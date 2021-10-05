Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video of Sentry Savannah 21-1 exercise

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force fighter jets from units across the nation participate in Sentry Savannah 21-1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, April 12-22, 2021. The exercise, hosted by the Georgia National Guard, involved more than 10 units and over 60 aircraft participating in the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise showcasing the nation's combat aircraft readiness providing airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons, Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood, Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice, Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares, Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale, Senior Airman Michael Mathews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794558
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-F3867-1001
    PIN: 218506
    Filename: DOD_108336271
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Air Guard
    readiness
    military aviation
    SentrySavannah2104
    airpower anywhere anytime

