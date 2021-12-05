Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Reviews Military and Civilian Personnel Programs for FY22 Budget

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Patricia Mulcahy, Space Force chief human capital officer; Lt. Gen David Ottignon, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Lt. Gen Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Vice Adm. John Nowell, deputy chief of naval operations and chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army deputy chief of staff; Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director of the office of force resiliency; Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; and Lernes Herbert, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794551
    Filename: DOD_108336197
    Length: 01:58:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

