Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Patricia Mulcahy, Space Force chief human capital officer; Lt. Gen David Ottignon, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Lt. Gen Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Vice Adm. John Nowell, deputy chief of naval operations and chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army deputy chief of staff; Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director of the office of force resiliency; Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; and Lernes Herbert, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 18:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|794551
|Filename:
|DOD_108336197
|Length:
|01:58:21
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Committee Reviews Military and Civilian Personnel Programs for FY22 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
