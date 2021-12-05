Senate Committee Reviews Military and Civilian Personnel Programs for FY22 Budget

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794551" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Top military and Defense Department leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, May 12, 2021. Those witnessing are: Patricia Mulcahy, Space Force chief human capital officer; Lt. Gen David Ottignon, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Lt. Gen Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Vice Adm. John Nowell, deputy chief of naval operations and chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army deputy chief of staff; Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director of the office of force resiliency; Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; and Lernes Herbert, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.