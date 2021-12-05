Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Police Week K-9 Competition B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B Roll from the 2021 Police Week K-9 competition at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794549
    VIRIN: 210512-F-PM546-339
    Filename: DOD_108336136
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Police Week K-9 Competition B Roll, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    K-9
    Police Week
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT