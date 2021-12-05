A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Regina T. Akers, PhD from the Naval History and Heritage Command as she presented "Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned" on April 14, 2021. Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr.'s (1922-2004) naval career is most often associated with one word, Trailblazer. What lessons did the Navy's first African-American flag officer learn as he met with the opportunities such as command of a fleet and the challenges such as racism and injustice? Dr. Akers will discuss the lessons that influenced Gravely and share recollections of the legendary Surface Officer by family and friends. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794531
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-TG517-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108336001
|Length:
|00:31:54
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT