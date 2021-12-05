Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Regina T. Akers, PhD from the Naval History and Heritage Command as she presented "Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned" on April 14, 2021. Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr.'s (1922-2004) naval career is most often associated with one word, Trailblazer. What lessons did the Navy's first African-American flag officer learn as he met with the opportunities such as command of a fleet and the challenges such as racism and injustice? Dr. Akers will discuss the lessons that influenced Gravely and share recollections of the legendary Surface Officer by family and friends. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794531
    VIRIN: 210512-N-TG517-003
    Filename: DOD_108336001
    Length: 00:31:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flag Officer
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    African American History

