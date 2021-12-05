video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Regina T. Akers, PhD from the Naval History and Heritage Command as she presented "Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr: The Lessons Learned" on April 14, 2021. Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr.'s (1922-2004) naval career is most often associated with one word, Trailblazer. What lessons did the Navy's first African-American flag officer learn as he met with the opportunities such as command of a fleet and the challenges such as racism and injustice? Dr. Akers will discuss the lessons that influenced Gravely and share recollections of the legendary Surface Officer by family and friends. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).