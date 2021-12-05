MLB Shout Out for Tampa Bay Rays Memorial Day game. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 17:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794530
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335993
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|SELMER, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay Rays - MLB Shout-out - A1C Sabion Sanders, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT