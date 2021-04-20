Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and Mrs. Gilday Mental Health Awareness Month video message 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210420-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Apr. 20, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver a Mental Health Awareness Month video message to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794529
    VIRIN: 210420-N-TR763-1001
    Filename: DOD_108335933
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Gilday
    Navy's Top Brass

