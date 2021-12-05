Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Pa. National Guard nurses for National Nurses Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    National Nurses Week 2021 is from May 6 to 12, and military nurses from the Pennsylvania National Guard are currently serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping administer and draw COVID-19 vaccines at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported vaccination centers that have administered more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 16:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794518
    VIRIN: 210512-Z-ZB796-0001
    Filename: DOD_108335629
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Pa. National Guard nurses for National Nurses Week, by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    Philadelphia
    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Covid-19
    FEDVAXRESP
    Community Vaccination Center
    OPNVAXPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT