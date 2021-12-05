Celebrating Pa. National Guard nurses for National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week 2021 is from May 6 to 12, and military nurses from the Pennsylvania National Guard are currently serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping administer and draw COVID-19 vaccines at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported vaccination centers that have administered more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 16:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794518
|VIRIN:
|210512-Z-ZB796-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335629
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
