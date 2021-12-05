Celebrating Pa. National Guard nurses for National Nurses Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Nurses Week 2021 is from May 6 to 12, and military nurses from the Pennsylvania National Guard are currently serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping administer and draw COVID-19 vaccines at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported vaccination centers that have administered more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)