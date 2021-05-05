146th Airlift Wing conducts aerial fire-fighting training with U.S. Forest Service

MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J and C-130E aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California, and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada, participate in annual certification training hosted by the U.S. Forest Service, at the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, California. May 5, 2021. 2021 marks the 48 years of partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Air National Guard's aerial fire fighting mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794517
|VIRIN:
|210505-Z-QY689-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108335627
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
