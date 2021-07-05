Army National Guard, Region Six, Best Warrior Competition Highlight Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2021 Best Warrior Region 6 Competition was held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., from May 4-7, 2021. Soldiers competed in nearly 20 events that were hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Enlisted and NCO Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.