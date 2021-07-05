Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard, Region Six, Best Warrior Competition Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne and Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 2021 Best Warrior Region 6 Competition was held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., from May 4-7, 2021. Soldiers competed in nearly 20 events that were hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Enlisted and NCO Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794516
    VIRIN: 210507-A-LM216-841
    Filename: DOD_108335625
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard, Region Six, Best Warrior Competition Highlight Video, by MAJ Wayne Clyne and SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    National Guard
    BWC
    Region VI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT