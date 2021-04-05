Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Temporary Soft Sided Processing Facility in Tucson, Arizona

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The Tucson, Arizona temporary soft sided processing facility is used
    to process noncitizen individuals, noncitizen families and noncitizen
    unaccompanied children as part of the ongoing response to the
    current border security and humanitarian effort along the
    Southwest Border.
    Video by: Andrew Franklin

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794512
    VIRIN: 210511-H-D0456-0001
    Filename: DOD_108335606
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Temporary Soft Sided Processing Facility in Tucson, Arizona, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

