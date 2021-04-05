The Tucson, Arizona temporary soft sided processing facility is used
to process noncitizen individuals, noncitizen families and noncitizen
unaccompanied children as part of the ongoing response to the
current border security and humanitarian effort along the
Southwest Border.
Video by: Andrew Franklin
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794512
|VIRIN:
|210511-H-D0456-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335606
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Temporary Soft Sided Processing Facility in Tucson, Arizona, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT