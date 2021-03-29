Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Across the Nation - National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Joseph Davila 

    Vietnam War Commemoration

    Across the nation, Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

    Please visit http://www.vietnamwar50th.com​ to learn how you can get involved.

    Join the Nation...Thank a Vietnam Veteran!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794509
    VIRIN: 210329-O-ML811-634
    Filename: DOD_108335580
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Across the Nation - National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021, by Joseph Davila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veterans
    Vietnam War Commemoration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT