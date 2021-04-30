Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard recognizes 2020 innovation award winners

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A production focused around the winners of the U.S. Coast Guard 2020 Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Award at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington DC, April 30. 2021. Six individuals or teams win the award annually for innovations that pushes the Coast Guard forward.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794508
    VIRIN: 210430-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108335565
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard recognizes 2020 innovation award winners, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation

