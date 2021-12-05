As a public affairs specialist, A1C Isaiah Miller is a passionate storyteller. For him, playing music is no different.
In the eighth and final episode of our Ready Warriors series, Miller shares how his profession carries over to his music, as he uses both to communicate messages, ideas and emotions
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 13:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794505
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-XY725-482
|Filename:
|DOD_108335471
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Warriors (Episode 8) - A1C Isaiah Miller, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
