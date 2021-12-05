Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Warriors (Episode 8) - A1C Isaiah Miller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As a public affairs specialist, A1C Isaiah Miller is a passionate storyteller. For him, playing music is no different.

    In the eighth and final episode of our Ready Warriors series, Miller shares how his profession carries over to his music, as he uses both to communicate messages, ideas and emotions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794505
    VIRIN: 210512-F-XY725-482
    Filename: DOD_108335471
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Warriors (Episode 8) - A1C Isaiah Miller, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th AW
    LRAFB
    Ready Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT