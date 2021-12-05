Ready Warriors (Episode 8) - A1C Isaiah Miller

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a public affairs specialist, A1C Isaiah Miller is a passionate storyteller. For him, playing music is no different.



In the eighth and final episode of our Ready Warriors series, Miller shares how his profession carries over to his music, as he uses both to communicate messages, ideas and emotions