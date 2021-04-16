Airmen from the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuel a F-22 Raptor at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794504
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-DJ189-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108335466
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Raptor Hot Pit Refueling at Scott Air Force Base, by SrA Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
