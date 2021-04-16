Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Hot Pit Refueling at Scott Air Force Base

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuel a F-22 Raptor at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794504
    VIRIN: 210416-F-DJ189-1002
    Filename: DOD_108335466
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, F-22 Raptor Hot Pit Refueling at Scott Air Force Base, by SrA Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    F-22 Raptor
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Hot Pit

