The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) arrives in Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) for Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) in Newport News, Virginia, May 6, 2021.The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794496
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-WO152-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108335282
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, JCS Transits to NNS, by PO3 Samuel Gruss and SN Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT