    JCS Transits to NNS

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Gruss and Seaman Anton Wendler

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) arrives in Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) for Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) in Newport News, Virginia, May 6, 2021.The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794496
    VIRIN: 210507-N-WO152-0002
    Filename: DOD_108335282
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VA, US

    Newport News
    Shipyard
    maintenance
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

