927th ARW conducts ATSO training

The 927th Force Support Squadron conducts Ability to Survive and Operate training on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during the February 2021 Unit Training Assembly. ATSO training provides Airmen with the skills to operate in extreme conditions.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794493
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-UV276-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108335168
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT