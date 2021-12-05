Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th ARW conducts ATSO training

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The 927th Force Support Squadron conducts Ability to Survive and Operate training on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during the February 2021 Unit Training Assembly. ATSO training provides Airmen with the skills to operate in extreme conditions.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:18
    macdill
    usaf
    927th
    3NOX6
    afreserves

