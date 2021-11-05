Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response: Infantry LFX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    05.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division maneuver through their live fire exercise with the help of soldiers from the 7th Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery of the British Armed Forces in support of Swift Response 21, May 11, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Cote).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794492
    VIRIN: 210511-A-AB407-812
    Filename: DOD_108335105
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response: Infantry LFX B-Roll, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    LFX
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    82ndAirborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT