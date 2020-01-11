Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Test Wing Strategic Interests

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig Gen Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, discusses the wing's strategic interests.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794491
    VIRIN: 201101-F-DH002-1111
    PIN: 1111
    Filename: DOD_108335103
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    96th Test Wing

