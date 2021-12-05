The 927th Force Support Squadron conducted Ability to Survive and Operate training on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during the February Unit Training Assembly 2021. ATSO training teaches Airmen how to survive under extreme conditions. BRoll package
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794487
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-UV276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335084
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
927th ARW conducts ATSO training BRoll, by SrA Tiffany Emery
