    927th ARW conducts ATSO training BRoll

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The 927th Force Support Squadron conducted Ability to Survive and Operate training on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during the February Unit Training Assembly 2021. ATSO training teaches Airmen how to survive under extreme conditions. BRoll package

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794487
    VIRIN: 210510-F-UV276-1001
    Filename: DOD_108335084
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: US

    TAGS

    usaf
    ATSO
    927arw
    afreserves

