Sgt. Jacqueline Schamahorn, Task Force Badge, Arizona National Guard, provides administrative support to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. In response to a call for support from local sheriffs across Southern Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona guard to provide vital non-law enforcement support to multiple counties across the state.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794484
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-SM218-592
|Filename:
|DOD_108335078
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|WILCOX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Guardsman Support the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
