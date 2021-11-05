Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WILCOX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jacqueline Schamahorn, Task Force Badge, Arizona National Guard, provides administrative support to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. In response to a call for support from local sheriffs across Southern Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona guard to provide vital non-law enforcement support to multiple counties across the state.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WILCOX, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guardsman Support the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

