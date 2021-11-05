104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft 85-125 is the first F-15C Eagle at the 104th Fighter Wing to hit 10,000 flight hours. Lt. Col. John 'Rocket' Koegel flew the sortie on May 11, 2021 out of Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield Massachusetts that pushed the 'odometer' past 10,000 flight hours. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)