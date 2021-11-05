Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Aircraft 85-125 is the first F-15C Eagle at the 104th Fighter Wing to hit 10,000 flight hours. Lt. Col. John 'Rocket' Koegel flew the sortie on May 11, 2021 out of Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield Massachusetts that pushed the 'odometer' past 10,000 flight hours. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794474
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-UN054-1196
    Filename: DOD_108334967
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing F-15 hits 10,000 flight hours, by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    Barnestormers
    10000hours

