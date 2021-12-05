Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steadfast Defender 21: Explained

    ITALY

    05.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    NATO Maritime Command Naples

    After, several months of preparation, careful planning, assessment and consultation, NATO’s most significant exercise of the year is announced. #SteadfastDefender21 will exercise our ability to defend NATO allies where-ever and when-ever a threat might emerge. #SteadfastDefender21

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794471
    VIRIN: 210512-N-GP524-0001
    Filename: DOD_108334934
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 21

