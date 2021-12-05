After, several months of preparation, careful planning, assessment and consultation, NATO’s most significant exercise of the year is announced. #SteadfastDefender21 will exercise our ability to defend NATO allies where-ever and when-ever a threat might emerge. #SteadfastDefender21
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 07:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794471
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-GP524-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108334934
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steadfast Defender 21: Explained, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
