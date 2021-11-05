Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report May 11, 2021

    GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Eight graders learn about the horrors of the holocaust from a survivor and U.S. and British soldiers train to take out air defenses at the push of a button during exercise Fires Shock.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 794468
    VIRIN: 210511-F-JE861-391
    Filename: DOD_108334895
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report May 11, 2021, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

