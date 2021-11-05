On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Eight graders learn about the horrors of the holocaust from a survivor and U.S. and British soldiers train to take out air defenses at the push of a button during exercise Fires Shock.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 07:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|794468
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-JE861-391
|Filename:
|DOD_108334895
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report May 11, 2021, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT