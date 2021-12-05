Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uh Oh! With the XO- Grill Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    210512-N-ZJ713-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (May 12, 2021) Television spot highlighting Grill safety with the XO of NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794462
    VIRIN: 210512-N-ZJ713-1001
    Filename: DOD_108334843
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uh Oh! With the XO- Grill Safety, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    XO
    Grill Safety
    Uh Oh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT