    CO's Spotlight Show with NSA Naples CO CAPT James Stewart

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    210512-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 12, 2021) NSA Naples Commanding Officer CAPT James Stewart was on AFN the Eagle for the CO’s Spotlight Show. CAPT Stewart talked with Stephanie Szymanowski from Personal Property on the introduction of spread dates during PCS Season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    U.S
    NSA Naples
    CO's Spotlight Show

