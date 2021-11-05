Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio Broadcaster SrA Maddie Jinks- Know Your Mil- Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview Senior Airman Maddie Jinks
    Radio DJ, American Forces Network Europe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 05:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794460
    VIRIN: 210511-A-MF745-004
    Filename: DOD_108334807
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Broadcaster SrA Maddie Jinks- Know Your Mil- Interview, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Europe
    SPC Christopher Brecht
    KnowYourMil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT