    AFN Radio Broadcaster SrA Maddie Jinks- Know Your Mil- Clean

    GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview: Senior Airman Maddie Jinks
    Radio DJ, American Forces Network Europe

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 05:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794457
    VIRIN: 210511-A-MF745-001
    Filename: DOD_108334792
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Broadcaster SrA Maddie Jinks- Know Your Mil- Clean, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    SPC Christopher Brecht
    KnowYourMil

