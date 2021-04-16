Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does Chief Master Sergeant mean to you?

    45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Wolf Pack hosted a Chief Recognition Ceremony to celebrate our newest chief master sergeants. Here’s what Airmen from across the wing had to say about that rank and what it means to them.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794443
    VIRIN: 210416-F-FO546-001
    Filename: DOD_108334494
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: 45, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, What does Chief Master Sergeant mean to you?, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wolfpack
    rank
    chief
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    E-9

