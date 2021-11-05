Naval Museum Virtual Lecture: CSS Virginia

A recording of a live virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Dr. Anna Gibson Holloway, who presented "The Remains of the Celebrated Ironclad: Gosport and the Fate of CSS Virginia." The presentation includes an introduction by Museum Director, John Pentangelo, followed by a historical presentation that coincides with the scuttling of the Confederate Navy's CSS Virginia during the Civil War on May 11, 1862 just off the waters of Craney Island off Portsmouth, Virginia. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|05.11.2021
|05.11.2021 21:57
|Package
|794441
|210511-N-TG517-001
|DOD_108334492
|00:55:43
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
