    Naval Museum Virtual Lecture: CSS Virginia

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A recording of a live virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Dr. Anna Gibson Holloway, who presented "The Remains of the Celebrated Ironclad: Gosport and the Fate of CSS Virginia." The presentation includes an introduction by Museum Director, John Pentangelo, followed by a historical presentation that coincides with the scuttling of the Confederate Navy's CSS Virginia during the Civil War on May 11, 1862 just off the waters of Craney Island off Portsmouth, Virginia. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 21:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794441
    VIRIN: 210511-N-TG517-001
    Filename: DOD_108334492
    Length: 00:55:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Civil War
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Ironclad
    CSS Virginia

