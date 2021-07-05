KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794437" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A KC-10 Extender aircrew, assigned to 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., conducts aerial refuel support over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during Exercise Northern Edge 21 (NE21), May 7, 2021. The various joint aircraft refueled include U.S. Navy F-35C Lightening IIs, U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)