    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

    CITY SHOWN, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender aircrew, assigned to 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., conducts aerial refuel support over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during Exercise Northern Edge 21 (NE21), May 7, 2021. The various joint aircraft refueled include U.S. Navy F-35C Lightening IIs, U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:22
    Location: CITY SHOWN, AK, US

