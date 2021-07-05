A KC-10 Extender aircrew, assigned to 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., conducts aerial refuel support over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during Exercise Northern Edge 21 (NE21), May 7, 2021. The various joint aircraft refueled include U.S. Navy F-35C Lightening IIs, U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794437
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-JR513-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108334412
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|CITY SHOWN, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
