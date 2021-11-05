Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

    WHY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona National Guard gave vaccines, directed traffic and provided medical screening for tribal members at a COVID-19 vaccination site on the Tohono O'Odham Nation, May 11, 2021. The Guard provided Citizen-Soldiers fluent in Spanish to act as translators for the predominately Spanish speaking community in Why, Ariz. More than 850 AZNG members continue to support communities across the state at vaccination sites, and food banks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794433
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-AA430-002
    Filename: DOD_108334361
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: WHY, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    emergency response
    vaccine
    arizona
    national guard
    covid-19
    azcv19

