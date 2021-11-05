AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona National Guard gave vaccines, directed traffic and provided medical screening for tribal members at a COVID-19 vaccination site on the Tohono O'Odham Nation, May 11, 2021. The Guard provided Citizen-Soldiers fluent in Spanish to act as translators for the predominately Spanish speaking community in Why, Ariz. More than 850 AZNG members continue to support communities across the state at vaccination sites, and food banks.