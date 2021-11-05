Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona National Guard gave vaccines, directed traffic and provided medical screening for tribal members at a COVID-19 vaccination site on the Tohono O'Odham Nation, May 11, 2021. The Guard provided Citizen-Soldiers fluent in Spanish to act as translators for the predominately Spanish speaking community in Why, Ariz. More than 850 AZNG members continue to support communities across the state at vaccination sites, and food banks.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794433
|VIRIN:
|210511-Z-AA430-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108334361
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|WHY, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
