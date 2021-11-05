Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division don their parachutes as they prepare to participate in Northern Edge May 11 at the Joint Mobility Complex on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 00:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794425
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-EY600-151
|Filename:
|DOD_108334271
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JMC Northern Edge, by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT