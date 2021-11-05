Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC Northern Edge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division don their parachutes as they prepare to participate in Northern Edge May 11 at the Joint Mobility Complex on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 00:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794425
    VIRIN: 210511-A-EY600-151
    Filename: DOD_108334271
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC Northern Edge, by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    4/25

    JBER

    TAGS

    4/25
    USARAK
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT