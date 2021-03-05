Bayonet Focus FSCX weapons squad leader

U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Kade Post assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, details his experience as a weapons squad leader while conducting a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams,artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)
|05.03.2021
|05.11.2021 17:27
|Package
|794424
|210503-A-BY519-064
|DOD_108334263
|00:01:07
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|0
|0
