    Bayonet Focus FSCX weapons squad leader

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Kade Post assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, details his experience as a weapons squad leader while conducting a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams,artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794424
    VIRIN: 210503-A-BY519-064
    Filename: DOD_108334263
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet Focus FSCX weapons squad leader, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    artillery
    Lancer
    11b
    FSCX
    Bayonet Focus

