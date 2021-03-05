Bayonet Focus FSCX weapons squad leader

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794424" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Kade Post assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, details his experience as a weapons squad leader while conducting a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams,artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)